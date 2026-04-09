US chose to use Pakistan as facilitator for own reasons: Israeli envoy on Iran ceasefire

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Reuven Azar, the Ambassador of Israel to India, on Thursday said that the United States has chosen to use Pakistan as a facilitator for its own reasons and Jerusalem trusts Washington's decision as long as the 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East is implemented.

"We have not seen Pakistan participating in the war, but they have not been playing a positive role. The United States has chosen to use them as a facilitator for their own reasons. We trust the United States to implement the 15-point plan," Azar told IANS in an exclusive interview.

Several reports have indicated that the White House has used Pakistan as a channel to reach Iran on a temporary ceasefire with Islamabad transmitting a US-drafted 15-point plan and conveying Iran's responses, including five-and 10-point counter-proposals.

Azar told IANS that, after the removal of "existential threats" - mainly Iran's military nuclear programme - Israel is hoping that the Iranian regime will start cooperating with the US on the broader plan for cessation of hostilities which have kept the entire world on edge for the past many weeks.

"We are very satisfied. We have exhausted our military operation, and we are glad now that diplomacy will be given a chance again. We hope that this regime finally embraces the moment and decides to cooperate with the 15-point plan of President Trump. If that happens, not only will they receive relief, but the entire region will benefit. We sincerely hope that this happens. However, we stand ready in case they do not respect the ceasefire, or if they decide to again stall for time. We are prepared with our forces and will defend ourselves if they choose to resume hostilities," the Israeli diplomat stated.

He emphasised that Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons has been destroyed and the regime cracking amid weak internal support.

"We have destroyed Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons and set the programme back by years. We will continue monitoring the situation until enriched uranium is safely removed and enrichment activities stop. If Iran resumes the programme, we will defend ourselves from this threat," said Azar.

"We are seeing cracks within the regime. There appears to be a lack of alignment between the IRGC and leadership. The regime has even invited foreign militias, suggesting weak internal support. Despite internet restrictions, there have been reports of people reacting positively to strikes against the regime. This indicates instability. We hope there will be change in or of the regime in the future," he added.

--IANS

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