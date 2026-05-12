Urvashi Rautela: At this stage of my career, meaning matters more to me than visibility or validation

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Urvashi Rautela says that to her “meaning” matters more to her than either visibility or validation at this stage of her career in Bollywood.

The 32-year-old actress, who made her acting debut in 2013 with the Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great, after which she was seen in Sanam Re. The actress was later seen in a slew of duds, including Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Virgin Bhanupriya, Jahangir National University, Pagal Panti and Ghuspaithiya.

Asked what matters to her the most at this stage of her career: visibility or validation?

Urvashi, who will be seen in the second installment of the series “Inspector Avinash”, told IANS: “At this stage of my career, I think meaning matters more to me than either visibility or validation.”

She added: “Visibility can introduce you to the world, and validation can be emotionally reassuring, but neither of them is truly lasting if your work doesn’t have personal meaning or emotional truth behind it.”

The actress said that she’s more interested in longevity.

“Of course, appreciation always feels beautiful as an artist, because every performer wants their work to connect with people. But I’ve reached a point where I’m more interested in longevity, growth, and choosing projects that challenge me creatively rather than simply being seen everywhere,” said Urvashi.

She concluded: “I think real fulfillment comes when you evolve beyond chasing attention and start focusing on creating something authentic, something that stays with the audience emotionally. That shift changes your relationship with success completely.”

“Inspector Avinash” will start streaming from May 15. Headlined by Randeep Hooda, the show returns with a darker, more intense storyline set in 1990s UP.

The first installment was released in 2023. It also had names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the film “Daaku Maharaaj” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobbu Deol.

--IANS

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