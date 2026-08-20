Urvashi Dholakia shares London memories with Ekta Kapoor: ‘We are paving the way for many more’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Dholakia shared a glimpse of her London getaway with filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor, giving a peek into their friendship and travel diaries.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress shared a series of moments from the trip and penned a heartfelt note celebrating their bond. Alongside the post, Urvashi shared a video and wrote, “We are not just making memories.. we are paving the way for many more @ektarkapoor #travel #dostiyaari #london #urvashidholakia.”

In the video, Urvashi and Ekta could be seen exploring London together and posing for the camera. The duo also shared individual moments, striking solo poses and giving a glimpse of their fun-filled getaway. The ‘Naagin 6’ actress also added the song ‘Life Is Crazy’ by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Uday Benegal, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, and Alyssa Mendonsa to the video.

Interestingly, Urvashi and Ekta have shared a long-standing association in the television industry, and their latest London outing offered a glimpse into their close friendship beyond their professional collaboration.

Last week, Urvashi shared photos with Ekta Kapoor and actress Nargis Fakhri, describing them as her “right tribe.” Through the post, the actress celebrated friendship and meaningful relationships while giving a glimpse of a warm gathering with her close friends from the entertainment industry.

Urvashi Dholakia and Ekta Kapoor share a close friendship that dates back more than two decades. Their bond began professionally in 2000 with “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” which was produced by Ekta, while Urvashi essayed the iconic antagonist Komolika. Over the years, their professional association grew into a strong personal friendship.

Work-wise, Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in “Maa Hai Na,” a reality cooking series hosted by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The show featured celebrity contestants competing in pairs, with each team comprising a public figure and their parent or adult child, as they took part in cooking challenges and entertaining comedy segments.

--IANS

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