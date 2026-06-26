Urmila Matondkar reveals she almost refused “Chamma Chamma” as ‘item songs were looked at very negativity’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar has revealed how she had almost refused the song, “Chamma Chamma” which went on to become one of the most iconic dance numbers of Bollywood.

The actress who appeared on the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, as a special guest revealed all unknown facts and details about the song and its shooting period.

Talking about the popular song from China Gate, Urmila Matondkar revealed how she was initially hesitating to do an item song during that era and revealed how director Raj Kumar Santoshi convinced her.

She shared, “Mujhe kaha gaya ki Raj Kumar Santoshi ji, the great director of the film China Gate, basically uss waqt ki aap please ismein guest appearance item song kijiye. Toh main bilkul iske favour mein nahi thi kyuki item song uss waqt bahut galat tarike se dekhe jaate the.”

(I was told that Raj Kumar Santoshi ji, the great director of the film China Gate, wanted me to do a guest appearance item song in the film. But I was completely not in favour of it because, at that time, item songs were looked at in a very negative way.)

She added how Rajkumar Santoshi’s words changed her perspective, “Unhone mujhe ek baat batayi, ‘Urmila ek gaana aaya tha barso pehle aur jab bhi log dance ki baat karte hai aur choreography ki baat karte hai toh ye ek gaana hai jo aadmi ke aankhon ke saamne aata hai. Mujhe uss gaane se behtar gaana karna hai."

(He told me something, ‘Urmila, there was a song that came out years ago, and whenever people talk about dance and choreography, this is one song that immediately comes to their mind. I want to create a song that is better than that one)

She further shared how the iconic track was completed in a surprisingly short time. She shared, “Maine pucha Ganesh Master ji se ye gaana kitne din shoot hoga, fir unhone bola plan toh baarah (12) din ka tha par humne teen din mein shoot kiya vo gaana.”

(I asked Ganesh Master ji how many days this song would take to shoot, and he said, ‘The plan was for twelve (12) days, but we ended up shooting the entire song in just three days’)

Karisma Kapoor who is a part of the dance reality show in the capacity of a judge, recalled the impact of the song when it was released and praised Urmila’s performance. She said, “Vo time pe I remember when this song had come out, I complimented him and told him like what a song, amazing, and Urmila has done so well.”

(I remember when this song had released, I complimented him and told him, ‘What a song! It’s amazing, and Urmila has performed so beautifully)

---IANS

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