Anjali Arora says, her character of ‘Mata Sita’ represents immense strength, dignity, patience and faith

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Anjali Arora, who is set to portray the character of Sita in the upcoming film 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki’, has said that for her, the character represents immense strength, dignity, patience and faith. She also said that she is hugely inspired by her inner courage and grace.

The makers of the film unveiled the poster and teaser of the film on Tuesday. The film also stars Dev Sharma, and is directed by Abhishek Singh.

Talking about the film, Anjali Arora, who portrays Mata Sita, says, “For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life. She represents immense strength, dignity, patience and faith”.

She further mentioned, “Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial. I knew from the beginning that this character had to be approached with complete respect and sincerity. I hope audiences see the devotion and effort with which we have tried to bring her to the screen”.

The teaser showcases through the grandeur of Ayodhya, and intimate moments between Shri Ram and Mata Sita, and the journey into vanvaas, while offering glimpses of the scale, beauty and spiritual world in which the story unfolds.

Dev Sharma said, “Playing Shri Ram is not a role one can approach simply as an actor. His name carries the faith and emotions of millions of people, and that brings with it an enormous responsibility. I have tried to approach him with complete sincerity and devotion, and to understand the strength, compassion, patience and maryada that define him. I hope audiences, especially the younger generation, are able to connect with those values through our film”.

Produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under the banner of Mahobiya Films Production Pvt. Ltd., 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki' is directed by Abhishek Singh and presented by A J Film's Entertainment World, headed by Ajay Kanojiya. Co-Produced by Monika Sen, Honey Kuldeep Agrawal, Jugal Tiwari and Associate producer Anand Tiwari (AJ Films). The film is set to release on September 25, 2026.

--IANS

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