'Aim is to take Spurs back to where they belong…': Senesi on his move to Tottenham

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Argentina defender Marcos Senesi opened up about his move to Tottenham Hotspur and said his goal is to take the club back to where they belong, which is competing at the highest level.

Senesi signed with Spurs in June and joined the club on July 1, following the expiration of his contract with AFC Bournemouth.

"Tottenham Hotspur really explained why they wanted me and what they expect from me. When you hear that kind of clarity from a club, it makes the decision easy. I was excited from Day One, and I'm really happy to be a player for Spurs. The project here is ambitious, and I want to be part of it. I'm looking forward to working with the team and giving my best on the pitch," Senesi told JioStar.

"I will give my best to make the fans proud and help the team win trophies. I want to be a good teammate and put in the hard work every day. The goal is to take Tottenham back to where they belong – competing at the highest level. I think that's the aim for everyone at the club. There is no greater motivation than that. We know what we have to do, and we are ready to work for it," he added.

Last term, Senesi enjoyed one of his best campaigns to date. A ball-playing defender, he made over 2,300 passes in the top flight with no outfield player completing more long passes than him (182).

Strong at the back and a threat on the attack, no centre-back produced more assists than Marcos, while he sat in the Premier League’s top three players for most interceptions, most blocks and most clearances.

Speaking about his playing style as a centre-back, he said, "I'm a centre-back who likes to play with the ball at my feet. I enjoy helping the team build up from the back and being part of the attacking play. I try to push forward, press high whenever possible, and break the opposition's lines. I don't like to pass sideways too much.

"My aim is to be aggressive and help the team create chances. I also focus on reading the game well so that I can intercept passes and start attacks quickly. For me, defending is not just about stopping the opponent; it's also about starting our own attacks," he said.

He further reflected on how having familiar faces around will help him settle quickly at the club and his relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi. "I played against Roberto De Zerbi when he was managing Brighton, and I really like the way his teams play. He has a clear philosophy, and I'm looking forward to working under him.

"I also know Dominic Solanke from our time together at Bournemouth. He is a good player and a good person to have around. I know Rodrigo Bentancur from playing against him in youth football in Argentina.

"So, I already have a few familiar faces around me. That should make settling in much easier. It always helps when you know some of the lads before you even walk through the door," he concluded.

--IANS

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