Urmila Matondkar recalls when Feroz Khan was moved by her performance: You Made Me Cry, Girl

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar revealed an unforgettable compliment that she received from late legendary actor Feroz Khan for her movie, 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', which also featured Fardeen Khan as the lead.

During her recent appearance on the reality show 'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' ​Urmila recounted the time Feroz Khan walked up to her after watching the film.

She revealed that the veteran actor came up to her and said, "You made me cry girl".

Urmila recalled, "Of all the people in the world, jab Feroz Khan sahab yeh film dekhne aaye the, tabh ki baat yaad hain, jab unhone film khatam ki aur yeh compliment-wompliment saamne-saamne jaana mujhe ekdam aata nahi hai, jamta nahi hain aaj bhi. Toh, he came up to me, and he said, "You made me cry, girl, in the last scene, and I don't like tears". And I was like, bohot kam aise hota hain jab mujhe kya bolu samajh mein nahi aata and I'm like (gasping sound) oh oh matlab maine kya bola hoga mujhe yaad nahi hain, but it was so touching and to see such a macho he-man of a person coming up to you and saying something like that".

​Showing her gratitude toward the audience, Urmila stressed that the ultimate validation for an actor comes from the viewers and not the critics.

She was further amused by the fact that even more than two decades after its release, her portrayal as the obsessive lover Ria in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' continues to resonate with movie lovers.

Made under the direction of Rajat Mukherjee and backed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' is a remake of the American film 'Fatal Attraction.'

'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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