UPT20 League: Speed can be your friend or foe, accuracy key to success, says Shubham Gautam

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Shubham Gautam, the breakout pacer of the ongoing UP T20 League, believes that express pace can quickly turn from an asset into a handicap without consistency in line and length, as he looks to add more notable performances to his tally in the competition.

With his ability to extract steep bounce and hurry batters with express pace, Gautam was picked for Rs 21.5 lakh by Noida Kings after standing out in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s (UPCA) speed hunt, impressing in his recent outing against Lucknow Falcons by returning with figures of 3-22.

"The pace can be your friend or your foe. You can get a top edge off a fast ball, and it can go for six. But you can also scare the tail-ender with your pace. But a proper batsman doesn't get scared of the pace – if the ball goes here or there, then it goes for a six. In that way, many a time the pace can be your friend or your enemy. If you hit the right place, then it's good," Gautam told IANS in an exclusive interaction from Lucknow.

Hailing from Dibi village in Bulandshahr district, Gautam adjusted his tactics after a quiet opening game, in which he recorded 0-17 against Kanpur Superstars, to yield immediate results. "In the first match, I wasn't playing very well. But in the second match, I was bowling consistently at one place. The captain, Madhav (Kaushik) bhaiya, told me that I have to bowl at one place.

“So, I bowled and got three wickets. I made this change in the second match from the first game. I used to bowl in local matches, and whichever way I bowled, it was fine. But here, if you bowl here or there and aren’t consistent, the batters will be hitting you for four or six. So, it's hugely important to bowl at the right place and read the batters well."

Gautam's journey started in 2017 when he joined a local academy in Tiwai run by coach Ankit. To maintain his passion and help his family, he actively participated in tennis-ball cricket. "I started playing cricket in 2017. So, I started with fast bowling. That's how it was. When I was living in Bulandshahar district, there was a local place called Tiwai where a bowling coach named Ankit bhaiya ran his academy.

“I joined his academy, and he told me what I had to do. That's how I became a fast bowler. I used to play tennis-ball cricket as well, as it helped me financially. It was important as I had to buy shoes. I had to pay for my diet as well. If I was going out to play and had to pay for accommodation, I used to get help for everything."

The financial security from his UP T20 league contract has brought much-needed relief and avenues for personal development. "Yes, from the signing amount, I will get a lot of help. Like if I need another coach for myself, that amount can help me with it."

Admiring the skills of veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Gautam revealed his desire to learn swing and accuracy from the senior bowler. "Yes, I met him in Lucknow. I couldn't talk much with him. But it felt brilliant as it was my first time meeting an Indian player. I liked it a lot. Everyone is influenced by his bowling.

“The way bhaiya swings the ball and bowls consistently at one place, you get to learn a lot from him. In UP, Bhuvi bhai is my favourite. Outside of UP, I like Jasprit Bumrah. Outside of India, I like Jofra Archer. I will try to talk a lot more to Bhuvi bhaiya in Kanpur or even on call because I wish to ask him a couple of questions."

Transitioning from local grounds to playing in televised games has become a surreal experience for the youngster and his family. "It has been good. I have joined the league this year, so it has been good. UP T20 league has a very good atmosphere. So, I am feeling very good. I have seen IPL on TV, so I have joined for the first time. So, I am feeling really great.

"A lot has changed in my life since the speed hunt. Earlier, I didn't play much. But because of the speed hunt, I came to the UP T20 League. Now, it feels like a lot of people are watching me. I am also appearing on TV and Hotstar, so it feels really wonderful. My family watches my games and says that I have to do better. Everyone watches till 11 or 12 in the night. They watched Tuesday’s game as well."

Maintaining fitness remains non-negotiable for the express quick. "For fitness, the physio and trainers have provided ice baths, pool and drinks for recovery. These are the things which help in fast recovery. They have provided an ice bath for everyone. Our trainer provides an ice bath whenever the game is done in the evening, especially if it's an afternoon game."

Speaking about the team culture at Noida Kings, Gautam added, "It's been good. The team atmosphere is good. A lot of people support me. They tell me to do what I have been doing. There will be a change of conditions in going from Lucknow to Kanpur. I will follow the coaches' advice on what to do there."

Gratified by the opportunity, Gautam extended his appreciation to the UPCA and tournament organisers while encouraging other aspiring pacers to never give up. "If I bowl well here, then it's God's will to see whether I get selected or not and take me to a higher level. But I can't put into words how much this platform means to me.

“I would like to thank Rajeev sir because, because of him, the Speed Hunt came out and I got selected in the UPT20 League. Now, coming here, a lot of people are watching me. I can't tell you much in words because a lot of people are watching me bowl.

"I would like to say to keep going because God does watch those efforts. I stayed connected to cricket, and then speed hunt came along, and I got a chance to play in the UP T20 league. By seeing me, I hope other boys will also get a chance to play the tournament," he concluded.

--IANS

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