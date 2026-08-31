UPT20 League: Lucknow Falcons knock Kanpur Superstars out of playoff race

Kanpur, Sep 1 (IANS) Lucknow Falcons signed off from the league stage with a 13-run victory over Kanpur Superstars via the DLS method in Match 28 of the UP T20 League 2026 at the Green Park Stadium, eliminating Kanpur from the playoff race and moving into second place on the points table.

With six wins from 10 matches, Lucknow finished the league stage on 13 points and will now turn their attention to Qualifier 1 against Meerut Mavericks.

Having already secured their place in the playoffs, Lucknow rested regular captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and lead pacer Abhinandan Singh, with all-rounder Vipraj Nigam taking over the captaincy.

Kanpur skipper Adarsh Singh won the toss and elected to bowl in what was a must-win contest for his side. Lucknow began positively before rain interrupted play for around 30 minutes after the opening over.

When the match resumed without any reduction in overs, openers Yashu Pradhan and Himanshu Singh provided the Falcons with a strong platform. Pradhan struck 40 off 27 balls, while Himanshu made 43 off 33 as the pair added 72 runs in just 43 deliveries.

Kanpur fought back effectively in the middle overs, reducing Lucknow from 72/0 to 96/4. However, Priyam Garg and stand-in captain Vipraj ensured the Falcons finished strongly. Garg remained unbeaten on 32 off 21 balls, while Vipraj contributed a brisk 18 not out from eight deliveries to take Lucknow to 160/5.

Kanpur's chase never quite gathered momentum as Lucknow struck regularly with the ball. The Superstars were reduced to 47/4 in 6.3 overs, with the dismissal of star Impact Player Sameer Rizvi proving particularly damaging.

Satyam Sangu and Yashovardhan Singh attempted to rebuild the innings, adding an unbeaten 22 runs together, before rain returned at the end of the 10th over with Kanpur on 68/4.

The DLS par score at that stage was 81, leaving Kanpur 13 runs behind. Persistent rain prevented any further play, handing Lucknow the victory.

Navneet Kumar was the standout bowler for the Falcons, returning impressive figures of 2/8 from two overs. Krishn Kumar Saroj, a UPCA Speed Hunt discovery, and captain Vipraj also claimed a wicket each.

The defeat ended Kanpur Superstars' playoff hopes, while Lucknow Falcons head into the knockout stage with momentum firmly on their side.

--IANS

vi/