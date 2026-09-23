September 23, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

UPL: 'Proud moment for all of us', says Mussoorie Queens captain as India women’s cricket team wins Asian Games gold

'Proud moment for all of us', says Mussoorie Queens' captain as India women’s cricket team wins Asian Games gold medal. Photo credit: UPL

Dehradun, Sep 23 (IANS) Mussoorie Queens captain Nandini Kashyap lauded the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, describing their success as a proud moment for the entire nation.

The Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, to secure their second consecutive Asian Games gold medal in women’s cricket.

Speaking during the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 women’s competition in Dehradun, Kashyap said seeing the Indian flag being raised and the national anthem being played after a major victory evokes a special feeling.

“As an Indian, whenever we see our flag going up and our team winning, it is a completely different feeling. The Indian women’s team has been performing tremendously for the last two Asian Games, and they are continuing that form. It is a proud moment for all of us, and I am sure we will see them continue to win in the upcoming series and matches,” Kashyap said.

The Indian team’s triumph follows their gold-medal-winning campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023, and further underlines the team’s strong performances on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) is a premier T20 cricket tournament that provides a platform for emerging cricketing talent from Uttarakhand to showcase their skills on a competitive stage. Organised by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), the league brings together leading domestic and local players across men’s and women’s competitions, just like we see in international matches.

The third edition of UPL 2026 is being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun from September 21 to October 1. The women’s competition features four teams — Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors — highlighting the growing prominence of women’s cricket in the state.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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