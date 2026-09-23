September 23, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Taylor Swift announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ album, to feature 4 new songs

Taylor Swift announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ album, to feature 4 new songs

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has announced ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ album, and has shared that the album will feature 4 new songs.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared the news with her followers. She shared the album cover. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the journey of her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ in the past year.

She wrote, “About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs”.

She further mentioned, “I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now”.

The singer-songwriter, however, switched off the comments on the post for reasons best known to her.

Her earlier album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ was released on October 3, 2025, and opened with 4.002 million album-equivalent units in the US, as per Luminate, setting the biggest first-week total in the modern tracking era. The figure comprised 3.4795 million pure album sales and 522,600 streaming-equivalent units, representing 680.9 million on-demand streams.

It debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200, and gave Swift her 15th chart-topper. The album also generated a record 1.334 million vinyl sales in its opening week.

--IANS

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