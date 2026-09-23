September 23, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

India, Qatar discuss ways to further strengthen multifaceted partnership

India, Qatar discuss ways to further strengthen multifaceted partnership

Doha, Sep 23 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Qatar, K. Srikar Reddy, on Wednesday met a senior Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry official to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

"Dr. K. Srikar Reddy, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, met with the Director of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. They exchanged views on India-Qatar bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the close and multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, including areas of mutual interest," the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X.

On September 10, Reddy presented a copy of the Letter of Credentials to Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and discussed ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between both countries.

"Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar, Dr K Srikar Reddy, called on H.E. Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and presented the copy of the Letter of Credentials. Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the leadership of India, and they exchanged views on India-Qatar relations and ways to further deepen and enhance the strategic partnership," the Indian Embassy said on X.

Ambassador Reddy arrived in Doha on September 5 and was received by Chargé d'Affaires Sandeep Kumar and Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of the Qatari Protocol Department.

“H.E. Dr Srikar Reddy, Ambassador-designate of India to Qatar, arrived in Doha today. Cd'A Sandeep Kumar joined H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of Protocol, in welcoming Dr Reddy.The Embassy thanks H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Fakhro for the warm and gracious reception extended to the new Ambassador. We look forward to further strengthening the close and longstanding partnership between India and Qatar,” the Indian Embassy said on X.

--IANS

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