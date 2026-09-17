Upasana Singh on PM Modi’s 76th birthday: Thank God that he was born in India and made history

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Upasana Singh showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, describing herself as a “big fan” and saying she thanks God that he was born in India.

Speaking to IANS, Upasana heaped praise on the iconic leader for making history and doing “so many good things” for India, while wishing him a long life and continued service to Indians.

Upasana told IANS: “I'm a big fan of him and I thank God that he was born in India and he has made history. He has done so many good things.”

She added: “I don't think there is a problem with him being the Prime Minister for so long. There is a problem with Modi ji. If it's Modi ji, it's possible. I agree with that. Happy birthday, Modi ji. May God bless you with a long life and may you continue to do good for all Indians.”

On the iconic leader’s birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday, while October will mark the completion of 25 years of his public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The BJP's nationwide campaign is expected to include a range of public outreach and service-oriented programmes during the month.

Talking about Upasana, the actress has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, and Rajasthani language films.

She played the role of a deaf-mute in the 1997 film Judaai. She appeared on television in Son Pari, in the sitcom Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Tamanna House. She played the character of "Bua" in the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil, which got her widespread critical acclaim.

--IANS

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