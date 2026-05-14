UP: Protests by BJP Mahila Morcha over SP MP’s abusive comments on PM Modi

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The storm over Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi’s abusive and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi snowballed further, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a demonstration at multiple places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and demanded exemplary action against the lawmaker.

The BJP’s Mahila Morcha, in particular, were vociferous in their demands as they took out a protest march against the ‘abusive’ Parliamentarian. Taking umbrage at personal attacks on the Prime Minister, they demanded that the SP lawmaker apologise in public and also get duly 'penalised' by the authorities for crossing the line.

They took out a protest march in Varanasi, Greater Noida and other places, waving banners, raising slogans and appealing to the authorities to act against his unparliamentary and vile remarks against the Prime Minister.

“Hindustan won’t forgive those who insult the Prime Minister, SP MP must apologise, and Shame on you.. Akhilesh Yadav,” read the messages on the banners.

The women protesters, hailing from the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, dubbed the SP MP’s comments as “inappropriate and unacceptable” and cautioned against making personalised attacks on the Prime Minister.

"The abusive words used by SP MP against our Prime Minister are a matter of great shame for us. We want either an apology from him or SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav must expel him from the party," a woman protester said.

In Greater Noida, a group of BJP workers led by district president Abhishek Sharma staged a protest outside the district collectorate against SP MP Ajmendra Lodhi.

The row erupted over SP MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi’s objectionable comments on the Prime Minister during a protest by the party workers on Tuesday.

Lodhi, a Parliamentarian from Mahoba-Hamirpur-Teendwari Lok Sabha constituency, kicked up the storm as he dubbed the Prime Minister “anti-national” and also went on a personalised tirade against him.

This left the BJP workers livid, who organised a tit-for-tat demonstration in the area and also lodged a police complaint against the SP MP.

--IANS

mr/dpb