UP govt releases Rs 460 crores for 1.28 lakh 'Shiksha Mitras' after honorarium hike

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 460.23 crores towards the honorarium of 1,27,841 'Shiksha Mitras', working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the academic session 2026-27.

The honorarium has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, providing an additional financial benefit of Rs 8,000 per month to Shiksha Mitras across the state.

District-wise funds have been allocated for the payment of honorarium for September and October. Of the total amount, Rs 230.11 crore has been allocated for September and an equal amount of Rs 230.11 crore for October.

The concerned districts have been instructed to ensure that the payment process is completed according to the prescribed allocations. Around 1.28 lakh Shiksha Mitras in the state will directly benefit from the increased honorarium.

The hike represents an 80 per cent increase in the monthly honorarium and is aimed at providing greater financial support to Shiksha Mitras working in government schools.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sandeep Singh said that Yogi Adityanath government has strengthened the economic interests of Shiksha Mitras by significantly increasing their honorarium.

“The release of Rs 460.23 crore for September and October, along with the increased honorarium, further strengthens the government’s commitment to Shiksha Mitras,” he said.

Director General of School Education Monika Rani said the increase in honorarium would provide additional financial support to Shiksha Mitras.

She said the enhanced financial support would enable them to discharge their responsibilities in schools with greater enthusiasm and commitment, thereby contributing to strengthening the learning process of students.

The government said the district-wise allocation for September and October has been made for all 1,27,841 Shiksha Mitras working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan during the 2026-27 academic session.

The release of funds is expected to facilitate the timely payment of the enhanced honorarium and provide financial relief to thousands of Shiksha Mitras across Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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