Unseasonal rains wreak havoc on crops across states, farmers face massive losses

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Farmers across several states are grappling with widespread crop damage following unseasonal rains, strong winds, and hailstorms, triggering distress and uncertainty in the rural economy.

In Punjab’s Moga district, large swathes of standing crops have been flattened due to continuous rainfall. Farmers say the damage is extensive, with little hope of salvaging the produce.

"There is a huge loss; 70–80 per cent of the crops have been destroyed. None of the grain has been harvested yet, and the standing crops in front of you have fallen,” a farmer in Moga told IANS, pointing towards fields where crops lay submerged and flattened.

Another farmer from the district described the situation as dire, saying: "Our condition is very bad. The grain has spoiled and is neither fit for consumption nor usable for any other purpose."

The situation is equally grim in Mansa district, where rainfall and hailstorms have devastated crops in village Bhamme and several nearby areas. Farmers say the losses have compounded their existing distress, as compensation for previous damage is still pending.

"Farmers have suffered losses earlier as well, and even the compensation for that has not yet been received," said a local farmer, highlighting the growing frustration among the farming community.

Expressing concern over the lack of official response, another farmer added: "Due to heavy rainfall, farmers have suffered major losses, and despite the damaged crops being clearly visible, no government official has come for inspection."

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds has caused significant damage to wheat and mustard crops. Standing crops have been flattened, while harvested produce lying in the fields has been soaked, further reducing its value.

Farmer Shivanand from Ghaziabad said he suffered heavy losses on multiple acres of land. "I had sown wheat and mustard on several acres. The mustard crop was damaged and fell in the field itself. Due to continuous bad weather, the entire wheat crop has also been ruined. Because of the rain this season, we have suffered heavy losses," he said.

Another farmer from the district echoed similar concerns, saying his wheat crop spread across six bighas has been completely destroyed. "It is lying here and rotting. What use is it now? It’s a complete loss," he said.

The unseasonal weather has struck at a crucial time when rabi crops are nearing harvest, raising concerns about food supply disruptions and financial instability for farmers.

With mounting losses and delayed compensation, farmers are urging authorities to conduct timely assessments and provide immediate relief to mitigate the crisis.

--IANS

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