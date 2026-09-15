‘Unless we instil fear of law, such incidents will continue’: Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Gurugram's Golf Course Road hit-and-run victim Sia on Tuesday called for strict action against those who harass and endanger people on the roads, saying such incidents will continue unless there is a strong fear of the law.

Speaking to IANS, Sia said she had narrated the entire incident to the police, as she alleged that the occupants of the car were trying to harass her and that there had been an attempt on her life.

"As I showed in the video, he was driving from my side. I told the police everything, how they were trying to harass me, molest me, and how an attempt was made on my life," she said.

"I also gave him a sign to drive far from me. I was afraid that they would hit me, so I rode my bike farther away. They were continuously chasing me. Whenever my bike slowed down, they intentionally came and hit me from behind," she told IANS.

Sia said there were four people inside the car and that she had provided all the relevant information to the police.

"Obviously, an attempt-to-murder case should be filed against them. I narrated everything and gave my statement. I want everyone involved to be arrested and strict action to be taken," she said.

"Until we take strict action, there are so many such people who will roam freely on the roads, hit people and run, hit women and run, or harass them on the roads. Unless we instil fear of the law, such incidents will keep happening," she added.

Sia said women bikers frequently face harassment while travelling on the roads and stressed that her case was not an isolated incident.

"Women bikers have to face such things on the roads. This is not the first case of harassment and chasing. I am not the only woman who may have faced such things," she said.

"When you ask women bikers, they face such things. People chase them and follow them. So, it's an important incident involving a woman biker. If we do not take action, how many more people will face such incidents in the future?" she added.

Sia, who was injured in the incident, said her helmet and other safety gear helped protect her from more serious injuries.

"I had a helmet and a few other things that saved me from a major accident. But I suffered several injuries to my knees and hands," she said.

She also thanked fellow women bikers for supporting her and urged victims of similar incidents to come forward and report them.

"This is not the only such incident that has happened. I have seen many such incidents in the past. If anyone faces such a situation or incident, they should come forward," she said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested Kalyan Bainsla, the accused driver, from Dausa in Rajasthan. Another accused, Lavnish Gurjar, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Based on CCTV footage, police added an attempt-to-murder charge against the accused driver. The offence carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

On Sunday, a white sedan was seen swerving sharply to the right on Golf Course Road and ramming into Sia, who was wearing a helmet. She was thrown onto the road, while her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike slid across the road, producing sparks, according to a disturbing CCTV video.

--IANS

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