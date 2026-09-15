Divya Dutta shares memories of her family’s traditional Punjabi menu on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the traditional Punjabi food prepared by her family during Ganesh Chaturthi.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Veer-Zara' actress spoke about the special dishes that have been part of her family’s celebrations for years, including her mother’s halwa, aloo puri and chana. She also revealed that modak holds a special place in her family, with her father particularly fond of the festive sweet.

Divya shared, “I make Halwa in Punjab. My mother has been making it for a long time. And then Aloo Puri, Chana. This is our North menu of Punjab. And then there is Modak, which my father likes a lot. And there are different sweets.”

Sharing her thoughts on the festival, Divya said faith is an important part of any celebration and that festivities naturally follow when there is belief and devotion. “I think celebration cannot happen without faith. So, it is very important to have faith. Celebration happens by itself,” she said.

The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actress also spoke about her faith in Bappa and how she believes the deity guides and supports people through different phases of life. “There is always something for which you have to hold God’s hand. And he is with you. Your intent should be good. And he holds your hand very well. Some consider him as an elder brother, some consider him as a friend, some consider him as God. He can be different, but he always holds your hand,” she said.

Looking back at difficult moments, Divya said it is often only with hindsight that people realise how certain experiences ultimately worked out for the better. “When you look back, you always feel that whatever happened was done by Bappa. You don't feel it at that time. You don't even understand it at that time,” she said.

Divya also expressed gratitude for Bappa’s blessings in her professional journey, mentioning her recent projects “Chiraiya” and “Last Man in Tower” as gifts she feels thankful for.

Divya Dutta, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, brought Bappa home this Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrated the festival with her family in Mumbai.

--IANS

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