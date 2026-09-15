Poonam Pandey visits Bappa after buying her dream Mercedes, says ‘My wish came true’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor and model Poonam Pandey visited Bappa to express her gratitude after fulfilling a dream she had wished for last year — buying her own Mercedes.

The actress said she had sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the car and returned to thank him after her wish came true.

Speaking to IANS, Poonam shared that she had specifically asked Bappa for the Mercedes she had dreamed of owning and had returned to express her gratitude after finally making the purchase. “I asked for a wish from Bappa last year and I wanted to buy this big Mercedes that you see outside. I just bought it and I came here to thank Bappa for it,” she said.

Poonam also spoke about her deep and longstanding bond with Lord Ganesha, saying that she turns to Bappa not only for her wishes but also to share the different emotions and experiences of life. “I have had a very long relationship with Bappa. We share our problems with him, we share our joys with him and we share our sorrows too. I am just happy,” she said.

The ‘Nasha’ actress revealed that Ganpati Bappa is currently welcomed at her mother’s home and that she has been planning to bring the deity to her own house as well. “Ganpati sits in my mother's house. I have been planning to have one in my house since last year,” she added.

Recalling her wish, Poonam said she had whispered her desire to Bappa last year and was delighted to see it become a reality. “I asked for this car from Bappa last year. I said it in his ear and my wish came true,” she said.

--IANS

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