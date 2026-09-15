September 15, 2026 6:16 PM हिंदी

Poonam Pandey visits Bappa after buying her dream Mercedes, says ‘My wish came true’

Poonam Pandey visits Bappa after buying her dream Mercedes, says ‘My wish came true’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor and model Poonam Pandey visited Bappa to express her gratitude after fulfilling a dream she had wished for last year — buying her own Mercedes.

The actress said she had sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the car and returned to thank him after her wish came true.

Speaking to IANS, Poonam shared that she had specifically asked Bappa for the Mercedes she had dreamed of owning and had returned to express her gratitude after finally making the purchase. “I asked for a wish from Bappa last year and I wanted to buy this big Mercedes that you see outside. I just bought it and I came here to thank Bappa for it,” she said.

Poonam also spoke about her deep and longstanding bond with Lord Ganesha, saying that she turns to Bappa not only for her wishes but also to share the different emotions and experiences of life. “I have had a very long relationship with Bappa. We share our problems with him, we share our joys with him and we share our sorrows too. I am just happy,” she said.

The ‘Nasha’ actress revealed that Ganpati Bappa is currently welcomed at her mother’s home and that she has been planning to bring the deity to her own house as well. “Ganpati sits in my mother's house. I have been planning to have one in my house since last year,” she added.

Recalling her wish, Poonam said she had whispered her desire to Bappa last year and was delighted to see it become a reality. “I asked for this car from Bappa last year. I said it in his ear and my wish came true,” she said.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ben Rekhi sheds light on the timeline of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Last Man in Tower’

Ben Rekhi sheds light on the timeline of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Last Man in Tower’

India dispatches 10 tonnes of Anti-Retroviral medicines to Botswana for HIV-AIDS treatment

India dispatches 10 tonnes of Antiretroviral medicines to Botswana for HIV-AIDS treatment

Indian kabaddi teams receive warm send-off for the at SAI NCOE in Gandhinagar in the 20th Asian Game at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Photo credit: SAI Media

Asian Games: Indian kabaddi teams receive warm send-off at SAI NCOE in Gandhinagar

India deeply concerned about escalation of situation in Red Sea region: MEA

India deeply concerned about escalation of situation in Red Sea region: MEA

Matt Renshaw slams maiden ODI hundred, first for Australia against Zimbabwe since 2004

Matt Renshaw slams maiden ODI hundred, first for Australia against Zimbabwe since 2004

Such gimmicks and hoodwinking not new: India on Pakistan increasing bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar

Such gimmicks and hoodwinking not new: India on Pakistan increasing bounty on Jaish chief Masood Azhar

'Team landed 5 hours ago, still haven’t been allotted rooms': Srinath Narayanan slams FIDE Chess Olympiad arrangements in Samarkand. Photo credit: AICF

'Team landed 5 hours ago, still haven’t been allotted rooms': Srinath Narayanan slams FIDE Chess Olympiad arrangements

Hrithik Roshan welcomes niece Suranika to 30s with heartwarming message

Hrithik Roshan welcomes niece Suranika to 30s with heartwarming message

Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 to kick off on Sep 21, women’s icon players announced

UPL 2026 to kick off on Sep 21, women’s icon players announced

Bhuvan Bam explains what allowed him creative liberty for his ‘The Revolutionaries’ character

Bhuvan Bam explains what allowed him creative liberty for his ‘The Revolutionaries’ character