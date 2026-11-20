Turin, Nov 20 (IANS) World No.1 tennis star Alexander Zverev reflected on the discomfort he was seen to be in during the second-set tie-break in a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Arthur Fils in his last group stage match here.

Zverev kept his unbeaten record in the ongoing ATP Finals as he topped the John McEnroe Group and is yet to drop a set. Zverev, who had a heartbreaking ankle injury during the Roland Garros 2022 semifinal, spoke about the discomfort he felt in his ankle during the second-set tie-break in Turin.

"Unfortunately, I started feeling my ankle again," Zverev said, as he referred to the serious injury he suffered at Roland Garros in 2022. "I’ll probably feel my ankle sometimes until the end of my career. Unfortunately, the injury that I had was quite big. I’m going to do everything that I can to be pain-free on Saturday, but this is something I have to live with nowadays."

The German, who is looking for his third title at the ATP Finals, has maintained an unbeaten record in the group stage, having defeated Ben Shelton and Rafael Jodar previously.

Zverev looked solid in the match against Fils as he broke the Frenchman in the seventh game of the opening set to go 4-3 up before he held his serves to win the first set.

"I thought the first two matches were very high level," Zverev reflected after the match. "Today I thought I played a little bit worse from the baseline, but I’m very happy to have won all three matches, against three very difficult opponents. Arthur, for me personally, is a very difficult opponent because of how much power he has, but I’m happy to be through in straight sets."

Meanwhile, Zverev's win over Fils was more than enough for Ben Shelton to qualify for the semifinals. Zverev's first-set win took Shelton to the semis.

--IANS

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