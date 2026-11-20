Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) A blazing 85 off 89 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbeaten 52 off 116 deliveries from KL Rahul lifted India to 159/1 in 39 overs at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve here on Friday.

Replying to the hosts first-innings score of 368, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 175, India trail by 209 runs with nine wickets in hand. Rahul is unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls, with Devdutt Padikkal not out on 16 off 35 balls. With batting expected to become easier, India will look to overhaul New Zealand’s 368 and get into taking a lead.

India resumed after tea break from 16/0, especially after Jaiswal and Rahul survived a tricky examination in the second session. Jaiswal soon began to dominate by driving Matt Henry twice past mid-off in the 13th over. Rahul raised the team’s fifty in the 14th over with two boundaries off Jacob Duffy, including off a no-ball.

Duffy struggled for rhythm and conceded 30 runs in his first four overs, as Jaiswal ramped him over the slips, and the pair took 81 runs off the first 15 overs of the session. Jaiswal reached his first Test fifty in New Zealand off 66 balls in the 23rd over with a crisp drive off a Duffy half-volley, and slogged the next ball over the slips for four.

A second ramp from Jaiswal off Nathan Smith brought up the century of the opening stand. It was India’s first for the opening wicket in 17 Tests, since the same pair added 201 runs in the win in Perth in November 2024.

Henry finally had a breakthrough for New Zealand in the 28th over after wicketkeeper Tom Blundell came up to the stumps, as Jaiswal feathered behind a delivery that took a faint edge behind. Neither the umpire nor Blundell was convinced, but Henry insisted on a review and it ended Jaiswal’s innings of 85 off 89 balls, laced with 16 fours.

The 130-run opening stand is India’s second-highest partnership for the first wicket in New Zealand, behind the 149-run association Manoj Prabhakar and WV Raman had in Auckland in 1990.

After that, New Zealand regained some control - Padikkal got off the mark with an inside edge that narrowly missed his off-stump, and Rahul survived a mix-up for a single when Glenn Phillips fumbled on collecting the ball.

After Henry and Jamieson bowled successive maidens, Rahul, playing his first Test in New Zealand, reached his 22nd Test fifty with a push through cover-point. It was his first fifty against New Zealand, and he now has fifty-plus scores in all four SENA countries. Duffy, who overstepped repeatedly, was cut for four by Padikkal in the final over, as India had a solid day of Test cricket.

In the morning, resuming from 243/5, an unbeaten 175 from Nicholls carried New Zealand to 368 in their first innings. The hosts scored 74 runs in the 26 overs bowled in the morning session. Their only loss was Glenn Phillips, who made 118 off 216 balls before Akash Deep finally beat his off-stump.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with 4-92 from 29 overs – three of those scalps came on day one, while Akash Deep took 3-53, including bowling a tight six-over spell in the first session. India took the last four wickets for 51 runs when play after lunch break began. Nicholls, however, batted through it all and ensured the hosts recovered fully from 70/5 to cross the 360-mark.

At the start, Prasidh Krishna was given the end Bumrah had bowled from on day one. He opened with a probing over of full, outswinging deliveries and beat Phillips’ bat as he went for a big drive. The pitch which looked green on day one had a brownish look. It offered the Indian seamers little help, as they had to work hard for getting breakthroughs.

Phillips had a brief scare in the 85th over when a throw from Akash Deep at mid-on hit him on the helmet as he sprinted across for a single and managed to pass a concussion test. Two overs later, Phillips push-drove Prasidh to the left of mid-off for three runs to reach his second Test hundred.

He celebrated with a fist-pump, as Nicholls walked across to embrace him. The century also made Phillips the first New Zealand batter to score hundreds against a single opponent in all three formats. It also made him only the second player, after Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017, to do so within the same calendar year.

Anshul Kamboj began his spell with a half-volley that Phillips drove through cover for four, while Bumrah conceded a rare boundary when Nicholls glanced a leg-stump delivery fine. Akash Deep kept bowling from wide of the crease and ended the 216-run stand in the 94th over when his short-of-length delivery angled in, held its line and took the top of Phillips’ off-stump.

The pair of Nicholls and Phillips, who scored heavily through the cover region, had come together at 70/5 and their 216-run stand is New Zealand’s second-highest partnership for the sixth wicket or lower against India, only behind the association of 352 runs that Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling added at this venue in 2014.

India wasted a review two overs later when Akash Deep convinced captain Shubman Gill to challenge an lbw call against Smith. But the ball-tracking showed the delivery going over the stumps, and Gill made his displeasure known with Akash Deep.

Nicholls then played a textbook straight drive for four off Bumrah, while Smith also found the boundary ropes twice. India brought on off-spinner Washington Sundar shortly before the break, though it didn’t yield a wicket.

Post lunch, India began the second session well. On the first ball, Krishna pitched just short of a full length and nipped one back off the seam to trap Nathan Smith lbw. Smith went for a review, but ball-tracking showed the ball clipping leg-stump, and he departed for 14.

Nicholls kept the scoreboard moving and reached 150 with his 17th four - a cover drive that slipped past a diving fielder. Kyle Jamieson lent support by driving Prasidh over mid-off for four and surviving two run-out chances.

Akash Deep then removed Jamieson with the first ball of his new spell. A sharp bouncer reared at Jamieson, and the ball lobbed off his gloves to KL Rahul at second slip. India used up their last review soon after for a caught-behind appeal against Matt Henry, but they didn’t succeed as replays showed a clear gap between bat and ball.

Bumrah got his fourth wicket when his delivery seamed back and moved in the air to beat Henry’s inside edge and trap him lbw one, with New Zealand burning a review too. Nicholls took charge to hit three fours in a 15-run over off Bumrah, while surviving an underarm run-out attempt from Sundar and a blow to the helmet grille while trying a reverse paddle.

Kamboj ended the innings in the 121st over when Duffy fended a short ball off the splice of the bat to Rishabh Pant, as New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 82 runs. Nicholls walked off to a standing ovation from the fans after playing a marathon knock worth 335 balls and laced with 21 boundaries to rescue the Black Caps. By the end, the momentum had turned in India’s favour, via a remarkable opening partnership between Jaiswal and Rahul.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92, Akash Deep 3-53) lead India 159/1 in 39 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85, KL Rahul 52 not out; Matt Henry 1-43) by 209 runs

--IANS

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