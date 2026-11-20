Dhaka, Nov 20 (IANS) At least four people were killed and several others injured over the last six days as widespread violence, marked by arson attacks, crude bomb explosions, vandalism, road blockades, and clashes, continued to grip Bangladesh, local media reported on Friday.

The violence, which took place between November 14 and 19 across at least 12 districts, targeted police stations, residences of political leaders, public offices, vehicles, transport infrastructure, financial and educational institutions.

Amid deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh, a series of attacks targeting the residences of Awami League leaders and those affiliated with the party was reported across several districts, with homes vandalised, looted and set ablaze, Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard reported.

The residence of Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sacchu in the North Ibrahimpur area of Dhaka came under attack on November 18. A group of 20-25 people reportedly stormed the house, vandalised it and set a motorcycle and a sofa in the garage on fire.

The residence of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil in Mallika Housing in the Mirpur area of the capital was attacked, ransacked and set ablaze later that night, around 9 p.m. Allegations surfaced that ruling BNP party’s student wing Chhatra Dal workers were involved in the attacks.

Furthermore, miscreants set fire to the four-storey residence of former state minister Shahriar Alam in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi district on Wednesday after scaling its boundary wall and pouring petrol inside.

The residences of former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak and retired Major General Ziaul Ahsan, former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre in Barishal district, were vandalised and set ablaze.

Additionally, in Patuakhali district, attackers set fire to at least seven houses owned by Awami League leaders and leaders of affiliated organisations, including former MP Shahjahan Mia, between Wednesday and Thursday.

The ancestral home of former Feni-3 MP Haji Rahim Ullah in Sonagazi was looted and set ablaze early Thursday, while the residence of former MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar in Cumilla was also targeted.

With violence gripping the country, 74 vehicles were torched, and crude bomb blasts were reported at 78 locations between November 7 and 18, according to the Police Headquarters on Thursday.

During the 12-day period, police establishments and vehicles were also targeted. Official statistics revealed incidents of arson and vandalism at three police installations, while 18 police vehicles were set ablaze, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In addition, crude bomb explosions were reported at two police installations, and one vehicle sustained damage in a blast.

The escalating violence has also affected the functioning of financial institutions in the country.

On Thursday, Bangladesh’s Grameen Bank said that 72 of its branches had been targeted in arson attacks or attempted arson since November 10, disrupting loan services and financial opportunities for thousands of its members.

In a press release, the bank voiced concern over the incidents, stating that furniture, computers, important documents and CCTV equipment had been damaged, with some branches almost entirely gutted.

The continued targeting of political leaders' residences, police installations, public infrastructure and financial institutions reflects the deepening security crisis in Bangladesh, with critics raising serious questions over the authorities' ability to maintain law and order.

--IANS

scor/rs