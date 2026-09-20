Unemployment rate declines to 3.2 pc due to various govt initiatives: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The unemployment rate has declined from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent as a result of various initiatives undertaken by the government, according to Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan.

He pointed out that the number of startups in the country, which stood at around 400 in 2014, has increased to more than 2.5 lakh, noting that a significant number of startup founders are youth below the age of 30.

Murugan also underscored the importance of continuous learning, adoption of new technologies, and regular upgradation of professional skills.

He highlighted the growing opportunities for youth in frontier sectors such as space technology and atomic energy, while noting the increasing participation of women across sectors, including space, defence, education, governance, and public administration.

The minister added that more than 12.75 lakh appointment letters have been distributed through ‘Rozgar Melas’ so far, reflecting the Government’s dedicated emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that the newly-recruited youth entering government service would play an important role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The minister urged the recruits to view their responsibilities not merely as securing employment, but as an opportunity to serve the nation and contribute to its holistic development.

An appointment letter is not merely an order of appointment but an opportunity to serve the nation, he said, noting that government employees function as representatives and the face of the government while interacting with citizens.

He emphasised that honesty, accountability, empathy, and a humane approach towards the public should remain integral to public service.

The minister highlighted that various flagship initiatives of the Government, including Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, and the MUDRA loan scheme, have enabled the youth to emerge as job creators in addition to being job seekers. He stated that

Dr Murugan also stated that Navodaya schools in Tamil Nadu would provide underprivileged and economically weaker students access to quality education, facilitate primary education in their mother tongue, and provide opportunities for students to learn various Indian languages.

—IANS

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