Naila Grrewal on how she deals with social media trolls: Just keep doing your work

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal revealed how she deals with social media trolls and whether she believes in responding to these trolls.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Naila said that online trolls do not affect her, as she believes that it is not good to give so much importance to faceless people hiding behind the screen. She added that one should just focus on their work

She was asked, "How much do social media trolls affect you? Do you respond to trolls?"

Naila shared with IANS, "It does not affect me that much. I feel giving so much importance to nameless and faceless people is not good for your health."

"You just keep doing your work and take your work seriously. As I said, these things will keep coming. Today it is Instagram trolls; tomorrow it will be something else. But your work and your focus should not be shaken," she went on to add.

The 'Maamla Legal Hai ' actress was further asked, "Sometimes actors put in so much effort to establish themselves, while projects are also offered to social media influencers and creators because of their reach. According to you, how frustrating can that be for an actor?"

Naila said that she feels this is the reality today. However, she added, "But serious directors who give the most importance to their scripts will never sign an actor based only on numbers. They will sign someone based on their work and potential."

"At the end of the day, if you are a strong performer, regardless of whether you are also an influencer or social media star, I feel that is not the main point. Your performance and the work you bring to the table will ultimately get you work. All these things will keep changing. Today it is Instagram; tomorrow it will be something else. But acting is not going anywhere. If your acting foundation is solid, you will definitely get work," she concluded.

--IANS

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