September 20, 2026 12:23 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Rishabh Das books 100m backstroke final spot

Asian Games: Rishabh Das books 100m backstroke final spot

Nagoya, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian swimmer Rishabh Das booked his place in the men’s 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games after producing a strong performance in the heats on Sunday, finishing fifth overall with a time of 54.85 seconds.

Das finished third in Heat 3 and advanced to Monday’s final, keeping India’s hopes alive in the event. He finished 0.63 seconds behind second-placed Japanese swimmer Hidekazu Takehara, while China’s Asian record holder Xu Jiayu topped the overall standings in 52.63 seconds.

Compatriot Utkarsh Patil, however, narrowly missed out on a place in the final. Patil clocked 56.19 seconds to finish sixth in his heat and 12th overall, leaving him as a reserve for the final.

India endured a less encouraging outing in the men’s 100m freestyle heats. Rohit Benedicton finished fifth in Heat 5 with a timing of 50.25 seconds and was 12th overall, earning a reserve spot. Akash Mani finished eighth in the same heat in 50.85 seconds and did not advance.

Elsewhere, India enjoyed a winning start in the women’s team event in table tennis, defeating Indonesia 3-0. Sreeja Akula put India ahead in the opening match before Diya Chitale extended the advantage with an 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 victory over Almaira Nebuchadnezzar.

Yashaswini Ghorpade then completed the sweep, defeating Citra Rasmi 12-10, 11-4, 11-4. India will next face Singapore in their Group F encounter at 12:30 PM on Sunday.

There was disappointment in teqball, meanwhile, as India ended their campaign without a medal. Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg lost 2-0 to Vietnam’s Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Nghi Trinh in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match. Dsouza had earlier suffered a 2-0 defeat to Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles bronze-medal playoff.

With Das now through to the 100m backstroke final, Indian swimming will have another opportunity to challenge for honours when the event resumes on Monday.

--IANS

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