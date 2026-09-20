Salman Khan apologises for the chest pain prank on 'Bigg Boss 20': It totally beats the purpose

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' was full of drama, with host Salman Khan leaving the contestants and fans extremely worried about his health after he was suddenly seen experiencing chest pain.

Salman asked for water and looked breathless in one of the promos of the show.

However, later on, the 'Sultan' actor issued a clarification, confirming that he is doing well. In his post, he apologized on behalf of the makers for cutting a misleading promo.

Salman's post on his Instagram Story read, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. (sic)"

The host called out contestant Qazi Touqeer for pretending to have mental health issues, leaving everyone worried.

"It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health. Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf", the post further read.

It must be noted that Qazi has been pretending to have mental health issues. He would secretly tell the cameras that he was pretending that he was not feeling well.

He even called the doctors inside the house once; however, when they came to check on him, he told them that it was all part of his prank. While initially the housemates expressed genuine concern for Qazi, with time, a few of the contestants predicted that Qazi was pretending to be suffering from mental health issues.

--IANS

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