Unauthorised use of Indian patent office logo prohibited without prior approval: DPIIT

New Delhi, Sep13 (IANS) No person, business entity, digital platform, trademark or patent agent, or legal practitioner can display, reproduce, adapt or use the official logo of the Indian Patent Office (IPO) without prior written approval from the competent authority, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a public notice on Sunday.

The notice issued by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) said it had come to its attention that individuals, agencies, corporate bodies, online legal-tech platforms and unauthorised service providers were using the official logo, emblem and design of the IPO on websites, social media accounts, promotional material, stationery and paid digital advertisements.

The CGPDTM said the IPO logo is an official government identifier representing the statutory authority functioning under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Its unauthorised use could create a false or misleading impression of government endorsement, affiliation or recognition and potentially mislead applicants, stakeholders and the general public.

According to the notice, use of the official IPO logo, trade dress or DPIIT insignia in print, digital media, social media or sponsored search advertisements requires prior formal, written approval from the competent authority in the CGPDTM or DPIIT.

The department has directed entities and individuals currently displaying the IPO logo or deceptively similar designs on their websites, promotional banners, visiting cards, portals or application interfaces to remove such material.

It warned that continued unauthorised use, misrepresentation or imitation of the official IPO logo could constitute an offence under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, the Trade Marks Act, 1999, the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The notice further cautioned that non-compliance could invite civil and criminal prosecution, administrative sanctions and reporting to law enforcement authorities without further notice.

The CGPDTM also advised the general public, startups and MSMEs to verify the credentials of entities offering intellectual property registration services and rely only on the official IPO portal, www.ipindia.gov.in, for statutory filings, updates and official communications.

--IANS

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