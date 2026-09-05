September 05, 2026 9:21 PM हिंदी

Unacceptable act: Tricolour Sikh soldiers made ultimate sacrifice for, now trampled abroad

Unacceptable act: Tricolour Sikh soldiers made ultimate sacrifice for, now trampled abroad

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) In a striking irony, the very Indian national flag for which Sikh soldiers faced bullets and laid down their lives is now being trampled under foot by some Sikhs abroad, a report has highlighted citing the shocking videos and images that went viral during Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent visit to New York which showed some protesters disrespecting the Tricolour.

Emphasising that the act cannot be acceptable under any circumstances, the report asserted that the key point is that the actions of a handful of individuals must not be associated with the Sikh community as a whole. Millions of Sikhs live across the globe, and, with only a few exceptions, the overwhelming majority understand and uphold their responsibilities towards their country, society and humanity, a report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed this week.

“India’s national flag, the Tricolour, is not merely a piece of cloth made up of three colours. It is a symbol of the identity of millions of Indians, the sovereignty of the nation, and the countless sacrifices that made it possible for us to breathe freely in an independent India. Respect for the Tricolour is not a matter of any political party, government, or ideology; it is the responsibility of every citizen towards the nation,” the report stated.

“Disrespecting the Tricolour is not merely an insult to a piece of cloth; it is an act that hurts the honour of the country. And when such an act is carried out by someone dressed in Sikh attire, the question becomes even more serious: Does merely wearing a turban and keeping a beard make someone a Sikh?” it asked.

The report noted that Sikhs have not merely expressed their patriotism through slogans but have etched their contribution to the nation’s history in blood. Whenever the country faced threats along its borders, Sikh soldiers stood at the forefront and took charge of the battlefield.

“Even today, when the mortal remains of a martyred soldier arrive at his home wrapped in the Tricolour, that flag carries with it the grief of the family, the sacrifice of the soldier, and his final loyalty to the nation. Countless Sikh soldiers have laid down their lives while defending this country,” it added.

Expressing concern, the report said some people based abroad are attempting to associate anti-India activities with Sikh identity. Such efforts, it said, not only affect India’s image but also tarnish the reputation of the Sikh community, which is globally admired for its hard work, service, courage, and sacrifice.

“If someone sitting on foreign soil insults the national flag of India, they must understand that they are not merely opposing the Government of India or a political organisation. They are insulting the national symbol of a country with which the emotions of millions of families are deeply connected. For Sikhs, this question is even more profound,” Khalsa Vox mentioned.

--IANS

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