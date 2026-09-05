Luka Modric ends Croatia retirement speculation, confirms Nations League participation

Milan, Sep 5 (IANS) Luka Modric has decided to continue playing international football for Croatia, ending speculation that the veteran midfielder could retire from the national team.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) confirmed on Saturday that Modric will be part of the squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against the Czech Republic, Spain and England.

The decision comes after Modric recently represented Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, where his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Round of 32. Following the tournament, doubts had emerged over his international future, particularly with the midfielder set to turn 41 in September.

However, Modric has now made himself available for Croatia’s upcoming official matches after holding talks with newly appointed head coach Slaven Bilic and HNS president Marijan Kustic.

The AC Milan midfielder remains a key figure for Croatia, having made 202 appearances for his country. He has been an important part of the national team for nearly two decades and played a central role during Croatia’s successful run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when they finished runners-up.

“Naturally, Luka’s decision makes me extremely happy. We all know what he can give Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I cannot wait to work with him again, after 14 years, and we both share the strong ambition of keeping Croatia among the top teams, winning and on a par with the best teams in the world,” Bilic said in an official statement released on X.

Modric has also continued his club career with AC Milan. Despite his age, the midfielder recently extended his contract with the Italian club until June 2027.

His decision to continue with Croatia means Modric will now have another opportunity to add to his record of 202 international appearances and extend one of the most remarkable international careers in European football.

The midfielder has remained a regular presence for Croatia since making his senior debut in 2006 and has continued to play a leadership role for the national team even as he approaches his 41st birthday.

--IANS

sds/