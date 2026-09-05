Saharanpur mosque row escalates: BJP says ‘legal action’, Oppn alleges Constitutional violation (Lead)

Saharanpur, Sep 5 (IANS) A mosque demolished by the Uttar Pradesh administration at the Saharanpur Collectorate on Saturday has triggered a political confrontation. While the Opposition leaders are questioning the legality and timing of the action, the BJP maintained that the demolition was carried out strictly in accordance with law after the courts rejected the Muslim side’s appeal.

The administration demolished the structure after the City Magistrate had declared it an illegal construction on government land within the Collectorate premises. A subsequent appeal by the mosque committee was dismissed by the District and Sessions Court, paving the way for the demolition. Heavy security was deployed around the complex, with personnel from the police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) stationed in the area.

DIG Abhishek Singh said the action was being carried out in accordance with the City Magistrate’s order, which had been upheld after the mosque committee’s appeal was rejected.

The demolition, however, quickly became a political flashpoint in western Uttar Pradesh.

Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that the action violated constitutional and legal safeguards. He argued that the mosque had existed for decades and claimed that land records, Waqf registration and the principle of “Waqf by User” had not been adequately considered. Masood said the matter would be challenged before the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan, who was stopped from travelling to Saharanpur and placed under house arrest, called the demolition “shameful”. She alleged that authorities had acted hastily without giving the Muslim side adequate time to pursue legal remedies. Invoking the Places of Worship Act and “Waqf by User”, she said the action amounted to a “mockery of law and order”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the demolition, saying those who disrespect other faiths cannot claim to be true followers of Sanatan Dharma. He invoked the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and accused the government of giving the issue a communal colour.

BSP supremo Mayawati urged the Yogi Adityanath government to immediately stop what she described as the hurried demolition of mosques declared illegal. She called for alternative measures to resolve such disputes and stressed that a constitutional, secular government must protect religious places and maintain harmony.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned whether constitutional guarantees of religious freedom still applied to Muslims. He claimed records existed showing the mosque’s long-standing presence and said the matter should not be settled through bulldozers.

The BJP, however, rejected the political framing of the controversy. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said government agencies were acting according to law and that structures should be judged on whether they are legal or illegal, rather than through their religious identity.

With rival political narratives now firmly in place, the Saharanpur demolition has emerged as a fresh flashpoint over religious freedom, property rights, due process and the use of administrative powers in Uttar Pradesh, said political analysts.

--IANS

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