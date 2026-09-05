F2 unveils new car for 2027-29 in close design to current F1 machines

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Formula 2 unveiled its new car for the next three seasons from 2027 to 2029 at the Italian GP, bringing the design philosophy closer to that of the current Formula 1 machines.

The car was launched in a bespoke event in the paddock of Monza for the next three seasons. The new launch features redesigned front and rear wings, as an on-board starter has been introduced in the championship, which acts as a feeder series to F1.

The design retains the current Dallara chassis for cost management, while its design philosophy is aligned with the current F1 designs. Speaking on the design, F2 Championship CEO Bruno Michel revealed that the focus behind building the car was to design it close to the F1 machine.

"When working on this new car, our first goal was to ensure it remains the perfect tool to prepare drivers for F1," Michel said, as quoted by F1.

"Together with the FIA, we have opted for the current chassis and focused on redesigning the front and the rear wings. This enables us to keep the costs managed, while bringing the design closer to the look of an F1 car and enhancing the F2 car’s ability to deliver close racing.

"We have added an on-board starter that will simplify the operational side for the teams and will allow the drivers to restart their car after spinning or stalling on track, and we’ve been continuing our work with our partners Aramco and Pirelli on driver preparation, sustainability, and providing the fans with a great show," he added.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, also heaped praise on F2 being a feeder to F1. "Formula 2 is the ultimate proving ground for the next generation of Formula 1 drivers, where the very best young talent competes wheel-to-wheel and develops the skills needed to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

"This new car is another important step forward, combining innovation, safety and closer racing while maintaining the level playing field that allows drivers to showcase their ability," Domenicali said.

"I want to thank His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the FIA, Bruno Michel and his team, plus all the technical partners and teams whose collaboration has made this possible. We look forward to seeing the car on the grid, and watching this talented generation create their own stories as they fight for the opportunity to make their mark in Formula 1," he added.

Several F2 racers have graduated to F1, with recent examples being current F1 title leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad.

Former F2 champions - Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Oscar Piastri - have been successful with several Grand Prix wins in F1.

--IANS

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