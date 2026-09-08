UN experts expresses concern over persecution of Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan

Geneva, Sep 8 (IANS) The United Nations experts expressed grave concern over continued discrimination, violence, and legal restrictions targeting members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Pakistan, while calling on authorities to ensure their safety and uphold the country's international human rights commitments.

"We are deeply concerned by persistent reports that members of the Ahmadiyya community continue to face harassment, criminal prosecution, violence, and exclusion because of their religious identity," the experts said.

"Every individual has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, or belief. No one should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation, or violence, nor should they be prevented from peacefully manifesting their faith, or face discrimination with respect to any of their human rights," they added.

The experts cited reports of ongoing attacks on Ahmadi places of worship, desecration of graves and disruption of religious observances, including during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

They also flagged arrests and prosecutions of Ahmadis over religious practices or identity, alongside hate speech against the community.

The experts stressed the need for effective measures to prevent violence, ensure accountability, and protect vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

"The State has a responsibility to exercise due diligence to prevent human rights violations, investigate allegations promptly and impartially, prosecute those responsible in accordance with international standards, and provide effective remedies to victims," the experts said.

"Pakistan must break the pattern of impunity that has allowed perpetrators of attacks and incitement to hatred and violence to act without restraint. These attacks take place with tacit official complicity whilst the cycle of fear prevents people and institutions from upholding the rights and dignity of these minority groups," they noted.

The experts called on the government of Pakistan to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their religion or belief, enjoy equal protection under the law without discrimination.

They also urged the government to review legislation and administrative measures that may be inconsistent with its obligations under international human rights law, including the rights to freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, freedom of association and assembly, cultural rights, and equality before the law.

"Combating religious intolerance requires more than responding to individual incidents. It requires sustained efforts to foster respect for diversity, counter incitement to hatred and violence, and create an environment in which all religious or belief communities can live in safety and dignity," the experts stressed, highlighting the relentless persecution of the Ahmadiyya community across Pakistan.

--IANS

scor/sd/