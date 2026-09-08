Sheena Chohan on recreating Shakuntala: ‘I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Sheena Chohan has stepped into the timeless world of Shakuntala through a striking new photoshoot.

Sheena has brought the iconic character of Shakuntala to life through an artistic photoshoot, drawing inspiration from both the legendary character and Raja Ravi Varma’s celebrated portrayal of her.

Speaking about her interpretation of Shakuntala, she stated, “What fascinated me about Shakuntala was not just her beauty or her love story, but her transformation. She begins as a simple, innocent woman, yet her journey holds so much elegance, emotion, and strength. I wanted to explore the woman behind the myth and imagine what Shakuntala might feel like if she were a woman of our time.”

Sheena added, “I love exploring stories, art, and women who have inspired generations. I’m particularly drawn to mythologically rooted Indian stories and characters because they carry so much history, emotion, beauty, and relevance. With Shakuntala, I wanted to pay tribute to that legacy while giving her a new voice. Her world may belong to another era, but the emotions she represents are still very much ours.”

Drawing inspiration from the world of Raja Ravi Varma, Sheena Chohan’s photoshoot captures the timeless essence of Shakuntala without merely replicating the iconic painting. Set against a graceful, heritage-inspired backdrop featuring arches, water and natural elements, the images evoke an old-world charm, with the actress appearing as though she has stepped straight out of a classic Indian artwork.

In the images, Sheena is seen dressed in a pristine white saree featuring a delicate pink-and-gold border. Her flowing hair, subtle traditional makeup, defined eyes and small bindi were complemented by delicate floral earrings and white flower garlands. Holding a lotus in her hands and posing barefoot beside the water, she exuded an effortless sense of femininity, innocence and serenity.

The shoot was photographed at Evolve Back Hampi by Prasad H.M., edited by Vaibhav Venu Gopal Vernekar, and styled by Veena Shankar.

On the work front, Sheena Chohan was last seen as Avali Jijabai in the 2025 historical biopic “Sant Tukaram.”

--IANS

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