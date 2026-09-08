Lovepreet Gill on Salman Khan scolding in Bigg Boss: Unki daant main achhai Hain

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Muzammil Ibrahim talked about his experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Talking exclusively to IANS, he shared how Nana Patekar’s encouragement gave him confidence and helped him explore his full potential as an actor.

For the unversed, Muzammil has shared screen space with Nana Patekar in Rakesh Sarang's 2009 laughter ride 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'.

Praising the veteran actor for his craft, Muzammil told IANS, "He is an amazing artist and a better person than that. You learn a lot from him about the craft."

He recalled that it was a lot of fun working with Nana Patekar as he used to treat him like a kid.

"Even now, whenever I call him, he treats me the same as his son. There is no difference," Muzammil shared.

When asked what tips the veteran actor gave him about acting, Muzammil said, "He didn't give any tips, but when he met me, he gave me confidence."

Revealing what Nana Patekar had told him, Muzammil added, 'Muzammil, after 'Dhoka', you are being praised a lot. Even though the film did not become a super hit, you are being praised. I'm looking forward to working with you."

Sharing what it was like on the set of 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss', he said, "When we used to do scenes together, because in comedy, you have to set the scenes with your timing and all that. Because there were other amazing artists in it - Satish Shah, Ali Asghar- they were all great comedians, so it was a lot of fun working with them.

Muzammil concluded by saying that the experience made him flourish as an artist, as an actor, and as a comedian.

"I saw a very different side of me as an artist, and I had a lot of fun at that time", he added.

--IANS

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