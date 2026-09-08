Joel Crawford talks about how the Philippines helped in shaping ‘Forgotten Island’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Joel Crawford has spoken about how the Philippines helped shape ‘Forgotten Island’ and said that the culture was a huge part of what they wanted to celebrate in this movie.

Forgotten Island is releasing in cinemas on September 25. It follows the story of high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families. As they navigate this mysterious new world, their friendship becomes the heart of an extraordinary adventure.

Chris Grun traveled to the Philippines in spring 2025 for a 10-day research trip through the islands and Manila. During the trip, Mercado’s relatives hosted a raucous welcome party for the creative team and for Crawford’s visiting family. The gathering later inspired the going-away party Raissa’s family throws for her in the film.

“The Philippines is beautiful,” Crawford says.

“The culture was a huge part of what we wanted to celebrate in this movie. It is incredibly warm and welcoming, the kind of place where, if you are there, you are family. Everyone is singing, dancing, eating and drinking together. And the myths still feel very alive there. Everyone we met had a story about seeing Manananggal.”

The new original film is written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado, and produced by Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The film stars Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. and international star Liza Soberano as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, alongside an all-star voice cast featuring Emmy nominee Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng.

Forgotten Island is a fantasy adventure comedy film. The film is set during the 1990s in the Philippines, the story follows two childhood friends, Raissa and Jo, who become trapped in the mystical world of Nakali, which gradually feeds on the memories of those within—where they must escape before they forget about each other.

--IANS

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