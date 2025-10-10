UN condemns Myanmar airstrike that killed 24 civilians during religious festival

Geneva, Oct 10 (IANS) The United Nations on Friday strongly condemned a deadly airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military that killed at least 24 civilians, including children, during a religious festival in Sagaing Region earlier this week.

The attack is being described as part of a “disturbing pattern” of indiscriminate violence against civilians by the Myanmar military.

The incident took place on Monday in Chaung-U township, Sagaing Region, where locals had gathered to celebrate a national religious festival. According to eyewitness accounts, a motorized paraglider dropped two explosives on the assembled crowd, resulting in at least 24 deaths and leaving over 45 people wounded.

Reacting to the tragedy, United Nations Geneva posted on X: “A deadly airstrike in #Myanmar has killed at least 24 civilians, including children, during a religious festival. @UN condemns this indiscriminate attack and calls for accountability. Civilians are #NotATarget.”

Speaking to reporters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said:

“This tragic incident, if confirmed, would add to a disturbing pattern of indiscriminate attacks affecting civilians across the country. The indiscriminate use of airborne munitions is unacceptable. All parties to the conflict must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

The Sagaing Region has been one of the worst-hit areas since the February 2021 military coup, which toppled the democratically elected government and led to the detention of President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The region has also faced significant destruction from a major earthquake earlier this year, further worsening humanitarian needs.

According to the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Sagaing has seen the highest number of airstrikes and civilian casualties in the country. Between March 28 and May 31, 2025, the region recorded over 108 airstrikes, resulting in at least 89 deaths.

OHCHR warned that the military has been increasingly relying on air power, including new paramotor tactics capable of deploying 120mm mortar rounds, to strike civilian-populated and disaster-affected areas. These attacks have occurred despite the junta’s public announcements of temporary ceasefires in April and May to facilitate earthquake relief operations.

The UN has reiterated its call for an end to violence, accountability for war crimes, and protection of civilians in Myanmar, urging all parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian and human rights obligations.

