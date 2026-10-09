UN chief hails Pillay's Nobel Prize as 'tribute' to defenders of international law, human rights

United Nations, Oct 9 (IANS) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed on Friday the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay as “a tribute to all those working to uphold and defend international law, the rule of law and human rights, and secure peace, justice and human dignity”.

Congratulating the former UN Human Rights High Commissioner of Indian origin, he said, “She has shown that the force of law must prevail over the law of force and that defending human rights is the surest safeguard against injustice”.

“The Nobel Committee reminded the world that peace must be built on lasting principles, not the will of the powerful”, he said.

Volker Turk, the current Human Rights High Commissioner, said, “This is a proud moment for the global human rights movement”.

“At a time when human rights are under attack on so many fronts, including from those who wield enormous power, this award is particularly poignant”, he said.

“She embodies international law”, he said.

Guterres noted Pillay's work that started “in South Africa defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against the oppressive apartheid regime” continues today.

As Human Rights High Commissioner, Pillay faced criticism from all sides, from virtually all countries, because of her fierce independence in calling out human rights violations.

“For decades, she has been a champion of international law and human rights, and a steadfast, independent voice of justice amidst some of the most historic international legal cases of our time”, Guterres said.

As he noted, her current and recent human rights advocacy stretches from chairing the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory to being an international judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda on cases relating to international crimes, including the genocide in Rwanda.

--IANS

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