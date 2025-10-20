UK PM Keir Starmer extends wishes to people on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas

London, Oct 20 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

Recalling his visit to India, Starmer stated that he lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy and renewed bonds.

"Wishing Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope," Starmer posted on X.

While addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Mumbai on October 9, Starmer extended warm greetings on Diwali in Hindi.

"Finally, I'd like to take this opportunity as we enter the festive period to wish the people of India joy and happiness and a very Happy Diwali. Diwali ki Shubhkamnaye."

Meanwhile, the UK High Commission in India celebrated Diwali, with embassy officials wearing Indian clothes to mark the occasion. The pictures shared on X show UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron making rangoli.

Extending wishes to people on X, Cameron stated, "So excited to be celebrating my second #Diwali with my amazing team at UK High Commission in India This year’s celebration is extra special – with the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India, the signing of the landmark trade deal, launch of #Vision2035 and so much more! I’d like to wish everyone who’s celebrating, an extremely Happy Diwali. May the year ahead be bright and full of joy for you and yours."

In a post on X, the UK High Commission said: "A very Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in India, the UK, and around the world."

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

