UEFA mourns death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel after on-field collision

Nyon, Nov 3 (IANS) European football's governing body, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), on Tuesday expressed its condolences following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who passed away at the age of 30 after suffering serious injuries in an on-field collision during a Spanish second-division match.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the organisation was heartbroken by the striker's death and extended his condolences to the player's family, teammates and everyone associated with the Spanish club.

"We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," Ceferin said in a statement. "We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss," he added.

De Miguel suffered serious head and chest injuries following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match against FC Andorra on Monday at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when De Miguel challenged for the ball in midfield and collided heavily with Owono. The forward was left motionless on the pitch, prompting medical personnel to rush to his aid.

After receiving treatment on the field for several minutes, he was carried off on a stretcher and taken to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest before medical personnel managed to revive him.

The match was subsequently abandoned, with Owono shown a straight red card following the incident.

De Miguel was admitted to the intensive care unit, where his condition was initially described as stable but serious. However, his neurological condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning, and he passed away at 8 am local time.

CD Tenerife announced his death in an emotional statement, expressing solidarity with his family and loved ones while requesting privacy for them during the difficult period.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also mourned his death and extended condolences to his family, friends, teammates and Tenerife supporters.

De Miguel had played for several clubs in Spain's lower divisions before joining Tenerife. He played an important role in helping the club secure promotion to the Segunda Division last season.

UEFA also announced that a moment of silence would be observed in memory of the forward at all its matches this week.

--IANS

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