Raipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Patrapara, a village in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district with a significant tribal population, is scripting a new story of self-reliance as many women members of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are setting new benchmarks in traditional farming practices.

They have taken to cultivating tomatoes and other vegetables in the fields and, with a significant turnaround in income, are carving out a new identity for themselves.

The 18 SHGs, with more than 100 women, have engaged themselves extensively in tomato farming in Patrapara and its surrounding areas and, with their labour and hard work, have turned vegetable farming into a lucrative and profitable venture.

They have transformed their fields and kitchen gardens into ‘income hubs’, thereby funding their livelihoods. In addition to tomatoes, they are also cultivating crops such as chillies, beans, and cauliflower.

According to the members of these groups, each woman member of the SHG is expected to earn between three and four lakh rupees in a single season.

Sonia, an SHG member, told IANS that she has been involved with the initiative since 2017.

"We received 20,000 rupees, which we used to start tomato cultivation," she said.

Jageshwari shared that when they received the 20,000-rupee grant, they began growing tomatoes. Currently, they are producing 20–25 trays of tomatoes per harvest, which are then sold in the local market (mandi).

She noted that they have already sold tomatoes worth several lakh rupees, with more of the harvest still to come.

Savitri Shandilya mentioned that she oversees operations across three different gram panchayats.

The income generated from this farming has brought positive changes to the lives of these women. Many of them have already achieved the status of 'Lakhpati Didi' (earning an annual income of at least one lakh rupees), while others are rapidly moving toward this goal.

--IANS

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