New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India and Portugal on Friday underscored their shared commitment to finalise the comprehensive Five-Year Roadmap for India-Portugal Relations (2027-2032), which will serve as a strategic blueprint to guide bilateral cooperation.

Both countries held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, which were co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George, and Director General for Foreign Policy, Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Helena Malcata. The last FOC took place in Lisbon in November 2025.

“India-Portugal bilateral relations continue to experience robust growth, propelled by sustained high-level political exchanges and expanding commercial linkages across the private sector. Looking forward, both sides underscored their shared commitment to finalise the comprehensive Five-Year Roadmap for India-Portugal Relations (2027-2032), which will serve as a strategic blueprint to guide bilateral cooperation over the coming half-decade,” the MEA said in a statement.

Both sides held a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital technologies, tourism, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

“To further strengthen this partnership, both sides reviewed the current status of several bilateral agreements currently under negotiation. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to expediting these discussions and working closely toward the early conclusion and signing of the pending frameworks,” the statement mentioned.

The two sides also expressed happiness on the growing India-EU strategic partnership, welcomed the conclusion of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and looked forward to its proposed signing and implementation.

They also discussed key developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and other global and regional issues of shared interest, and agreed to continue their close cooperation in multilateral fora, including in the United Nations.

“Both sides welcomed the regular convening of established institutional mechanisms in trade and investment, defence, renewable energy and Agriculture and allied sectors science and technology. Both sides agreed to work together to deepen engagement across all sectors,” the MEA said, adding that the next round of FOC will be held in Portugal.

--IANS

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