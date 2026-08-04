Udhayanidhi Stalin detained, taken for questioning over remarks against CM Vijay, actor Trisha

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken for questioning by police from his Neelankarai residence in Chennai on Tuesday in connection with a case registered over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and a woman actor, Trisha.

His destination was not immediately disclosed. Earlier, Thanjavur police registered a case against Udhayanidhi under six sections, including provisions of the Information Technology Act, following a complaint by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) women’s wing over remarks made during a DMK protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

Soon after the case was registered, the DMK approached the Madras High Court seeking protection for Udhayanidhi from arrest.

A Thanjavur police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Alagesan subsequently reached Udhayanidhi’s Neelankarai residence and informed him about the case.

Chennai Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj also arrived at the spot.

Senior DMK leaders K.N. Nehru and Ma. Subramanian, along with members of the party’s legal wing, rushed to the residence and held discussions with police officials.

Udhayanidhi’s legal team reportedly sought time to consult lawyers before deciding on the next course of action.

As news of the police action spread, scores of DMK workers gathered outside the residence and raised slogans supporting Udhayanidhi.

A large police contingent was deployed, and security was tightened in the neighbourhood to prevent any law-and-order situation.

The controversy originated from a DMK protest outside the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday, where Udhayanidhi attacked the TVK government over the Cauvery water dispute, the proposed Mekedatu reservoir and demands for waiver of agricultural loans.

During his address, Udhayanidhi highlighted the worsening water situation in the Cauvery Delta, questioning whether the rivers would have dried up had former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi been in power. The controversy escalated after he made remarks targeting Chief Minister Vijay following chants from the crowd referring to a woman actor.

The comments drew criticism from TVK, which alleged that they were derogatory and objectionable.

The TVK women’s wing subsequently lodged a complaint with Thanjavur police and organised protests in several districts on Tuesday demanding legal action against the DMK leader.

TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar has separately approached the National Commission for Women, alleging that Udhayanidhi’s speech contained defamatory, objectifying and sexually suggestive remarks.

The petition sought the Commission’s intervention, legal action and an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.

--IANS

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