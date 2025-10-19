October 19, 2025 8:51 PM हिंदी

UAE Vice Prez Sheikh Mohammed, Singapore, Iranian missions in India extend wishes to people on Diwali

UAE Vice Prez Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends wishes to people on Diwali

Dubai/New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday extended wishes to people celebrating Diwali in the UAE and all those across the world.

"Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.

The Singapore High Commission here celebrated Diwali, with pictures shared by the mission showing officials making rangoli with flowers and lighting lamps.

Extending wishes to people of India, the Singapore High Commission in India in a post on X wrote, "A very happy #Diwali to all! May this Diwali season illuminate your homes with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Best wishes from the Singapore High Commission."

The Iranian Embassy also extended wishes to the people of India on the occasion of Diwali. The embassy wished that the festival of lights brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of India and strengthens the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

"We extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the people and Government of India on the joyous occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of India and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two nations," it posted on X.

The Diwali festivities commenced with Dhanteras on Saturday, while the main festival is set to be celebrated across the country on Monday.

--IANS

int/akl/vd

