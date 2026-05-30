May 30, 2026 12:28 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a killer in 'Alpha', raised and trained to kill.

News about her character in the upcoming Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Alpha was doing the rounds on social media. However, a source close working with the production confirmed to IANS: “Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha.”

“She isn’t like the goody good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, as assassin who has been raised and trained to kill. She isn’t a spy. She is an alpha killer,” said the source

As per the source, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra wanted to give a new, cool hero “who shouldn’t be judged for her actions but should be seen as someone who will do as she pleases.”

The source added: This is a very today’s way of looking at protagonists because people want to see exciting, entertaining protagonists on screen. Alia’s character in Alpha will do just that!”

“With Alpha, Aditya Chopra is taking a very unconventional approach to build a hero. This is clearly a creative pivot for the YRF Spyverse and a much-needed one for the universe that wants to score big with Alpha as it puts a leading lady doing hardcore action in an action entertainer entirely mounted on her,” added the source.

When contacted, YRF spokesperson did not deny the news.

“All we can say is that everyone should wait for the first asset of Alpha. We can neither confirm or deny this chatter at this stage,” the person said.

Alpha also stars Sharvari alongside Alia. It has Bobby Deol essaying the role of a villain and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for helming The Railway Men, the film is set to release on July 3.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bhopal Wolves unveil women’s squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026 (Credit: Bhopal Wolves)

Bhopal Wolves unveil women’s squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Jennifer Lopez has ‘flirty energy’ with co-star Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez has ‘flirty energy’ with co-star Brett Goldstein

Indian mid, small caps ‘overweight’ due to macroeconomic resilience: Report

Indian mid, small caps ‘overweight’ due to macroeconomic resilience: Report

Tri-services preparing well for Op Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Tri-services preparing well for 'Op Sindoor 2.0' if it takes place: Gen Dwivedi

Ghaziabad teen killed on Bakrid; mother demands ‘encounter’ of main accused

Ghaziabad teen killed on Bakrid, mother seeks strict action against main accused

‘To reach a final with a hundred…it was a chanceless, classic innings’: Kumble on Gill’s ‘captain’s knock’

‘To reach a final with a hundred…it was a chanceless, classic innings’: Kumble on Gill’s ‘captain’s knock’

Press freedom group condemns jailing of senior Hong Kong journalist, warns of ‘dangerous precedent’

Press freedom group condemns jailing of senior Hong Kong journalist, warns of ‘dangerous precedent’

Fuel surcharge imposition in UP: Consumers to pay 10 pc extra on June power bills

Fuel surcharge imposition in UP: Consumers to pay 10 pc extra on June power bills

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

Alia Bhatt confirmed to play an ‘alpha killer’ in ‘Alpha’

India's macro indicators show cautious resilience, sustained policy vigilance needed: FinMin

India's macro indicators show cautious resilience, sustained policy vigilance needed: FinMin