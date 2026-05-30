Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she won’t attempt Malayalam again

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) After making her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 in 2024 and trying her hand at Malayalam for the 2025 film Param Sundari, actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is predominantly a Bollywood star, has confessed that Malayalam was no easy feat.

Speaking about how she can now call herself a multilingual actress, considering she knows many languages, and if there are any other languages she wants to learn, Janhvi told IANS: “All of it, really.”

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film “Peddi,” revealed that Malayalam was difficult for her, so she does not see herself attempting it again anytime soon.

“But I don't think I should attempt Malayalam again because it's too difficult for me. It's such a beautiful, sweet language. But I think I've been phonetically quite familiar with Tamil and Telugu,” Janhvi said.

She’s enjoying her tryst with Telugu films and wants to explore Tamil movies too.

“So, I'm really enjoying working in Telugu films. I'd love to explore Tamil films as well,” Janhvi concluded.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.

In the Bollywood front, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The film followed Sunny and Tulsi, who are heartbroken after their partners, Ananya and Vikram, abandon them to marry each other. Sunny and Tulsi then team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak. She was then seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili and Devara: Part 1. She has since earned praise for her role as a woman of a lower caste navigating social discrimination in Homebound

--IANS

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