Tyga remembers on birth anniversary: Miss you everyday

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Rapper Tyga has remembered his late mother Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen on her birth anniversary and said that he misses her every day.

Tyga, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself sitting next to his mother’s grave and wrote: “Happy Bday Mom. I Love you and we miss u everyday.”

Tyga's mother passed away on January 18, 2025, at the age of 53. The rapper had shared the news a month later through a heartfelt Instagram tribute on February 21, 2025.

Tyga’s name is a backronym for Thank You God Always. He signed a recording contract with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, an imprint of Cash Money Records and Republic Records in 2008.

His second album and major label debut, Careless World: Rise of the Last King in 2012, peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It spawned the Billboard Hot 100-top ten single "Rack City", as well as the top 40 single "Faded". His third album, Hotel California, debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200, followed by his collaborative album with singer Chris Brown, Fan of a Fan: The Album, which became his best-selling album worldwide.

Executive-produced by Kanye West, it became his lowest-selling album to that point, with estimated sales of 5,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. His fifth and sixth albums, BitchImTheShit2 and Kyoto, were both met with continued stagnation. His May 2018 single, "Taste," became his first top 40 single since 2015's "Ayo".

After months of speculation, Tyga confirmed his highly publicised relationship with reality star Kylie Jenner in August 2015. However, this relationship sparked controversy due to the age disparity. The couple split in April 2017.

--IANS

dc/