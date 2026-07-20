Two people found dead in Delhi's Amar Colony residence

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The bodies of two individuals were found under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Amar Colony area on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, the bodies were found at a flat in the Sant Nagar area in Amar Colony.

Officials stated that the police have taken both bodies into custody, and further proceedings are underway.

According to preliminary information, both bodies were discovered in a flat in the Sant Nagar area. A woman, originally from Nagpur, Maharashtra, had been living in the flat as a tenant for the past two years. Along with the woman's body, a man was also found dead in the flat.

The officials said that the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while the woman's body was lying on the bed.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and took possession of both bodies. Subsequently, the woman's family, residing in Nagpur, was informed.

Abhishek, the landlord, told IANS that he had rented out Room No. 4 of the building to the woman and she had been living there for two years.

"We were informed in the morning that someone had come to the house and was breaking the lock on the room. Following this, we sent the caretaker there," he said.

The landlord stated that when the caretaker inspected the room, he found the bodies of the woman and a man. He mentioned that they had details about the woman, who was approximately 26 years old, but had no information regarding the man.

"The woman worked in Nehru Place. She had a good demeanour and paid her rent on time," Abhishek said.

He noted that the young man had come to visit her, and there might have been a dispute between them, though they had no specific information about him.

Police said that an investigation is currently underway and further details are awaited.

--IANS

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