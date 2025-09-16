September 16, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Ahmedabad, Sept 16 (IANS) Two sisters from Gujarat's Anand district have prepared a special birthday gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their unique artwork on the 75-feet long canvas has already caught the imagination of his fans, well-wishers and people in general.

On the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, a series of welfare initiatives, including health camps and blood donation camps, have been planned under the 15-day long 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, commencing from Wednesday.

Ahead of the celebrations, the unique gift prepared by talented sisters of Gujarat -- Radha and Ranjan Bhoi -- has piqued the interest of people and their beautiful paintings and artworks on PM Modi's life have also become a talking point among the audience.

Two sisters, a poet and painter by profession, have prepared 75-feet-long and 75 inches wide canvas, on which they have engraved 75 paintings and 75 poems related to PM Modi's life.

The sisters have given a memorable tribute to the Prime Minister through their art.

Radha Bhoi, who is a notary advocate by profession, is also an excellent poetess.

Her younger sister Ranjan Bhoi is a teacher at Indubhai Ipkowala Lalit Kala Mahavidyalaya in Vallabh Vidyanagar and is also a skilled painter.

In this unique artwork, Radha has composed 75 poems depicting the struggles, journey and achievements of PM Modi while Ranjan has made 75 beautiful paintings depicting the various stages of the Prime Minister's life.

Both these sisters have together presented their art on this huge canvas.

This unique artwork was displayed for the public in an exhibition, so that people can see this artistic presentation of the Prime Minister's life.

This gift is not only a wonderful confluence of art and literature, but also a symbol of their respect and affection towards Prime Minister Modi.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950, in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Sewa Pakhwara' – the fortnight of events across the country – marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations showcasing his commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

In the past, PM Modi has spent his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Ajay Alok recalls first meeting with Modi, says PM’s motto of ‘nation first’ unchanged in 25 years

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ravi Shankar Prasad recalls PM Modi’s resilience, vision and leadership on his birthday

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Ahead of PM Modi’s birthday, BJP leaders recall his innovative vision and discipline

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on the eve of his 75th birthday

Devotees perform Ganga aarti in Prayagraj for PM Modi’s long life on eve of his 75th birthday

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP legislator Rivaba Jadeja recall PM Modi's simplicity before his birthday tomorrow

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajkot artists depict 75 schemes through Rangoli art

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

Baloch activist exposes Pakistan's tyranny, slams state-backed militias terrorising people

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

How digitally empowered youth confronted and ousted Oli government in Nepal

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released