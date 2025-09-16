Two Gujarat sisters prepare artwork on 75-feet canvas as special birthday gift for PM Modi 

Ahmedabad, Sept 16 (IANS) Two sisters from Gujarat's Anand district have prepared a special birthday gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their unique artwork on the 75-feet long canvas has already caught the imagination of his fans, well-wishers and people in general.

On the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, a series of welfare initiatives, including health camps and blood donation camps, have been planned under the 15-day long 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, commencing from Wednesday.

Ahead of the celebrations, the unique gift prepared by talented sisters of Gujarat -- Radha and Ranjan Bhoi -- has piqued the interest of people and their beautiful paintings and artworks on PM Modi's life have also become a talking point among the audience.

Two sisters, a poet and painter by profession, have prepared 75-feet-long and 75 inches wide canvas, on which they have engraved 75 paintings and 75 poems related to PM Modi's life.

The sisters have given a memorable tribute to the Prime Minister through their art.

Radha Bhoi, who is a notary advocate by profession, is also an excellent poetess.

Her younger sister Ranjan Bhoi is a teacher at Indubhai Ipkowala Lalit Kala Mahavidyalaya in Vallabh Vidyanagar and is also a skilled painter.

In this unique artwork, Radha has composed 75 poems depicting the struggles, journey and achievements of PM Modi while Ranjan has made 75 beautiful paintings depicting the various stages of the Prime Minister's life.

Both these sisters have together presented their art on this huge canvas.

This unique artwork was displayed for the public in an exhibition, so that people can see this artistic presentation of the Prime Minister's life.

This gift is not only a wonderful confluence of art and literature, but also a symbol of their respect and affection towards Prime Minister Modi.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950, in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Sewa Pakhwara' – the fortnight of events across the country – marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations showcasing his commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

In the past, PM Modi has spent his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

