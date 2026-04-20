Two Baloch civilians extrajudicially killed, 6 forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Quetta, April 20 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians and the enforced disappearance of six others at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that the dead body of 47-year-old shepherd Zulfaqar was found in the Paroom region of the Panjgur district on April 16, nearly two months after he was allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces.

"The killing of Zulfaqar reflects the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, where civilians continue to go missing and are later found dead under unclear circumstances. Families are often left in prolonged distress, searching for answers for weeks or months," the BYC stated.

In a separate incident on the same day, 38-year-old shepherd Shahram was killed in Paroom, with his death reportedly presented as an encounter.

According to the BYC, Shahram was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on February 21 from the Nehing Zamuran region in the province.

Describing the extrajudicial killing as part of a broader pattern of human rights abuses in the province, the BYC said, "This situation demands that these incidents must not be ignored, as they raise serious concerns of crimes against humanity."

The BYC called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the global community to take note of the dire situation in Balochistan and to take effective measures against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and violations of civil liberties, while ensuring justice and protection for affected families.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department revealed that four youths, including a minor, were forcibly disappeared on Sunday night by Pakistani security forces during a raid conducted at their respective residences in the Panwan area of Gwadar district.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old fisherman Sohail Kareem, 20-year-old student Nadil Baloch, 14-year-old student Dilshad Dad and another young individual, Ali Fazal.

Paank also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of 27-year-old student, Ikram, from the Kech district on April 18 by Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC).

"The continued targeting of students is deeply alarming and reflects a persistent pattern of human rights violations in Balochistan. Ikram's whereabouts remain unknown, placing him at serious risk," it stated.

In a separate incident, a young singer, Muhammad Taj, from the Shapak region in Kech, was abducted from his home by Pakistani security personnel on the night of April 17. Since then, Paank said, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Expressing grave concern, the rights body said, "The targeting of a young artist associated with promoting Balochi language and culture further underscores growing concerns about shrinking space for cultural and artistic expression in the region."

--IANS

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