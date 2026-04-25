Twinkle Khanna shares a rare glimpse of her fun time with her kids, Aarav & Nitaara

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna recently gave a rare and cute glimpse into her fun time with her children, Aarav and Nitaara.

In the pictures, Twinkle is seen enjoying a playful moment with her kids inside a cozy, rustic setting. She is smiling while trying on a straw hat. Beside her, her son Aarav, wearing a light shirt and a tall black hat, looks away from the camera, and her daughter Nitara is also seen trying on hats, sneakily looking into the camera.

Twinkle wrote, “A day late for World Book Day, but here’s our visit to Jane Austen’s House last summer, where people once worried about handwritten letters arriving on time and I brought children who worry about Wi-Fi signals dropping below three bars.”

She added, “I suppose we live in a time with a little pride, a lot of prejudice, and absolutely no sense about screen time. What’s the one modern problem that you think would leave Jane Austen utterly bewildered? #worldbookday #janeausten.”

Twinkle Khanna is a proud mother to two children. Her son Aarav was born in 2002, while her daughter Nitara was born in 2012.

Before making her career shift from acting to writing and interior designing, Twinkle was a part of Bollywood during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She featured in films like “Barsaat”, “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai”, “Baadshah”, and “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega”.

On the personal front, Twinkle Khanna is married to superstar Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had revisited his childhood time, mentioning how he had once seen late superstar Rajesh Khanna as a kid, stating that little did he know he would become the superstar’s son-in-law in the years to come.

“Yeh baat mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai, jab main chhota tha, mere papa aur mummy mujhe kandhe par bitha kar Carter Road aur Bandstand ghoomane le jaate the. Main bilkul sach keh raha hoon. Aur uss waqt mere father-in-law ki gaadi aati thi, tab woh mere father-in-law nahi the, balki Rajesh Khanna ji the,” said Akshay.

He added, “Hum unhe door se hi dekha karte the. Kisi ne kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ki meri shaadi unki beti se hogi?” something he never imagined back then.

–IANS

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